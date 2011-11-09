NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member
Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday the country's economy continues
to pick up, but warned that the strong yen may weigh on exports
and business sentiment amid high uncertainty over Europe's debt
crisis.
Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a major Japanese
freight firm, joined the board in April 2007 and has mostly
voted with the majority and toed the central bank's official
line on the economy.
Below are key quotes from Nakamura's speech to business
executives in Naha, southern Japan:
JAPAN ECONOMY
"Japan's economy continues to pick up ... Industrial output
in September slid from the previous month, taking a breather
from the sharp recovery up until now, but is likely to resume an
uptrend. This view does not, however, take much account of the
impact of the floods in Thailand, so we need to be careful.
Having said that, corporate activity is recovering as a trend
with real exports increasing in September, mainly for cars, and
exceeding pre-quake levels ...
"As for the outlook, the pickup in exports may stall due to
the impact of the strong yen and a tapering off of demand to
restock inventories and recover market share that was lost
temporarily due to supply constraints (from the March quake)."
"Many Japanese companies have been striving to overcome
various supply constraints from the March earthquake, and are
just about to swing to full production to recover market share
lost at home and overseas. Slowing overseas growth and yen rises
at such a time would weigh on business sentiment by hurting
revenues mainly for export firms.
"The Thai floods are likely to hurt Japan's output through
declines in exports to Thailand and supply chain disruptions in
Asia, so we need to be mindful of developments."
EUROPE
"What was initially a debt problem for Greece and other
peripheral countries has rapidly developed into a problem
engulfing Europe. This has accelerated investor risk aversion
and severely hurt business and household sentiment ... It's
already having a negative effect on the region's economy."
"Developments in Europe's debt crisis are highly uncertain
and a final solution may take a long time to reach."
"Europe's money markets remain under stress with risk
premiums staying at high levels ... Under such circumstances,
markets are becoming very sensitive to negative factors (on
Europe). We therefore need to be on guard against tail risk."
"The debt crisis also exposed challenges to how the euro
zone governs its economic and fiscal policy. In preventing a
repeat of this kind of crisis, the region may need not just
fiscal and structural reforms in heavily indebted countries, but
an overhaul of its system, including fiscal policy management."
