NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member
Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday the country's economy continues
to pick up, but warned that the strong yen may weigh on exports
and business sentiment amid high uncertainty over Europe's debt
crisis.
Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a major Japanese
freight firm, joined the board in April 2007 and has mostly
voted with the majority and toed the central bank's official
line on the economy.
Below are key quotes from his speech to business executives
in Naha, southern Japan, and a news conference that followed:
JAPAN ECONOMY
(From speech)
"Japan's economy continues to pick up ... Industrial output
in September slid from the previous month, taking a breather
from the sharp recovery up until now, but is likely to resume an
uptrend. This view does not, however, take much account of the
impact of the floods in Thailand, so we need to be careful.
Having said that, corporate activity is recovering as a trend
with real exports increasing in September, mainly for cars, and
exceeding pre-quake levels ...
"As for the outlook, the pickup in exports may stall due to
the impact of the strong yen and a tapering off of demand to
restock inventories and recover market share that was lost
temporarily due to supply constraints (from the March quake)."
"Many Japanese companies have been striving to overcome
various supply constraints from the March earthquake, and are
just about to swing to full production to recover market share
lost at home and overseas. Slowing overseas growth and yen rises
at such a time would weigh on business sentiment by hurting
revenues mainly for export firms.
"The Thai floods are likely to hurt Japan's output through
declines in exports to Thailand and supply chain disruptions in
Asia, so we need to be mindful of developments."
(From news conference)
"The recovery in Europe and the United States will be very
moderate. But there's no change to our forecast of an economic
pickup driven by growth in emerging and resource-rich nations.
"Looking at recent developments in Europe, some problems
have been solved but others have deepened so we can't let our
guard down, particularly in terms of the impact on sentiment.
"In that sense, risks are somewhat tilted toward the
downside compared with (when the BOJ board previously met at)
the end of October. But there's no change to our basic scenario
laid out at the end of last month."
EUROPE
(From speech)
"What was initially a debt problem for Greece and other
peripheral countries has rapidly developed into a problem
engulfing Europe. This has accelerated investor risk aversion
and severely hurt business and household sentiment ... It's
already having a negative effect on the region's economy."
"Developments in Europe's debt crisis are highly uncertain
and a final solution may take a long time to reach."
"Europe's money markets remain under stress with risk
premiums staying at high levels ... Under such circumstances,
markets are becoming very sensitive to negative factors (on
Europe). We therefore need to be on guard against tail risk."
"The debt crisis also exposed challenges to how the euro
zone governs its economic and fiscal policy. In preventing a
repeat of this kind of crisis, the region may need not just
fiscal and structural reforms in heavily indebted countries, but
an overhaul of its system, including fiscal policy management."
(From news conference)
"Europe's debt problem is likely to persist for a long
period of time. Its impact on Japan's economy needs to be
considered through three channels -- one via trade, another via
markets and lastly through currency moves ...
"We need to be vigilant of the effect yen moves will have on
Japan's economy and prices. We also need to be mindful of the
effect (Europe's) problem will have on Japan's banking system."
"Excess debt is drawing attention in markets as a common
problem for advanced nations."
(Asked about the European Central Bank's recent interest
rate cut and whether it will try to weaken the euro with easy
monetary policy)
"The euro zone needs to solve this as a fiscal problem, not
by trying to weaken its currency (with interest rate cuts) ... I
don't think trying to weaken the euro would solve the problem
and the possibility of (policymakers) trying to do so is low."
JAPAN LONG-TERM RATES
"At present, there's not much corporate fund demand and
Japan's financial assets are abundant, but that won't last
forever given the ageing population. Japanese banks may also
seek more attractive investment (than government bonds) ...
"Long-term interest rates have risen sharply in Europe. It's
hard to assume that Japan's 10-year bond yields will stay at
current record low levels around 1 percent forever."
