NAHA, Japan Nov 9 Bank of Japan board member Seiji Nakamura said on Wednesday the country's economy continues to pick up, but warned that the strong yen may weigh on exports and business sentiment amid high uncertainty over Europe's debt crisis.

Nakamura, who used to head a unit of a major Japanese freight firm, joined the board in April 2007 and has mostly voted with the majority and toed the central bank's official line on the economy.

Below are key quotes from his speech to business executives in Naha, southern Japan, and a news conference that followed:

JAPAN ECONOMY

(From speech)

"Japan's economy continues to pick up ... Industrial output in September slid from the previous month, taking a breather from the sharp recovery up until now, but is likely to resume an uptrend. This view does not, however, take much account of the impact of the floods in Thailand, so we need to be careful. Having said that, corporate activity is recovering as a trend with real exports increasing in September, mainly for cars, and exceeding pre-quake levels ...

"As for the outlook, the pickup in exports may stall due to the impact of the strong yen and a tapering off of demand to restock inventories and recover market share that was lost temporarily due to supply constraints (from the March quake)."

"Many Japanese companies have been striving to overcome various supply constraints from the March earthquake, and are just about to swing to full production to recover market share lost at home and overseas. Slowing overseas growth and yen rises at such a time would weigh on business sentiment by hurting revenues mainly for export firms.

"The Thai floods are likely to hurt Japan's output through declines in exports to Thailand and supply chain disruptions in Asia, so we need to be mindful of developments."

(From news conference)

"The recovery in Europe and the United States will be very moderate. But there's no change to our forecast of an economic pickup driven by growth in emerging and resource-rich nations.

"Looking at recent developments in Europe, some problems have been solved but others have deepened so we can't let our guard down, particularly in terms of the impact on sentiment.

"In that sense, risks are somewhat tilted toward the downside compared with (when the BOJ board previously met at) the end of October. But there's no change to our basic scenario laid out at the end of last month."

EUROPE

(From speech)

"What was initially a debt problem for Greece and other peripheral countries has rapidly developed into a problem engulfing Europe. This has accelerated investor risk aversion and severely hurt business and household sentiment ... It's already having a negative effect on the region's economy."

"Developments in Europe's debt crisis are highly uncertain and a final solution may take a long time to reach."

"Europe's money markets remain under stress with risk premiums staying at high levels ... Under such circumstances, markets are becoming very sensitive to negative factors (on Europe). We therefore need to be on guard against tail risk."

"The debt crisis also exposed challenges to how the euro zone governs its economic and fiscal policy. In preventing a repeat of this kind of crisis, the region may need not just fiscal and structural reforms in heavily indebted countries, but an overhaul of its system, including fiscal policy management."

(From news conference)

"Europe's debt problem is likely to persist for a long period of time. Its impact on Japan's economy needs to be considered through three channels -- one via trade, another via markets and lastly through currency moves ...

"We need to be vigilant of the effect yen moves will have on Japan's economy and prices. We also need to be mindful of the effect (Europe's) problem will have on Japan's banking system."

"Excess debt is drawing attention in markets as a common problem for advanced nations."

(Asked about the European Central Bank's recent interest rate cut and whether it will try to weaken the euro with easy monetary policy)

"The euro zone needs to solve this as a fiscal problem, not by trying to weaken its currency (with interest rate cuts) ... I don't think trying to weaken the euro would solve the problem and the possibility of (policymakers) trying to do so is low."

JAPAN LONG-TERM RATES

"At present, there's not much corporate fund demand and Japan's financial assets are abundant, but that won't last forever given the ageing population. Japanese banks may also seek more attractive investment (than government bonds) ...

"Long-term interest rates have risen sharply in Europe. It's hard to assume that Japan's 10-year bond yields will stay at current record low levels around 1 percent forever."