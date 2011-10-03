* Says no reason to see yen as safe haven
* Japan intervened to stem speculative moves
By Rie Ishiguro
TOKYO, Oct 3 Japanese currency tsar Takehiko
Nakao said on Monday that current exchange rates do not reflect
economic fundamentals and there is no reason for markets to
regard the yen as a safe-haven currency.
The yen has risen sharply despite Japan's difficult fiscal
situation and the fact that the economy is suffering from the
effects of the March earthquake, Nakao, vice minister of finance
for international affairs, said in a symposium.
"Of course people can say the yen's rapid appreciation
reflects a weak American economy and problems in the euro
system, but the Japanese economy is also suffering from the
earthquake and also we are in a very difficult fiscal situation
and also a sustained economic slump.
"In my view there is no reason for the yen to be regarded as
a kind of safe-haven currency," he said, adding that is why
Japan has intervened in the currency market three times since
last year to discourage speculative moves.
There is no reason for exchange rates to move in the way
they now do and they do not really reflect economic
fundamentals, he said.
Japan has intervened in the currency market twice on its own
and once jointly with other Group of Seven nations since
September last year to stem a rise in the yen that has damaged
its crucial export sector and threatened to derail the country's
economic recovery.
The yen traded around 76.90 yen to the dollar on
Monday, having eased from its historical high of 75.94 hit in
August.
"We should always pay more attention to the very volatile
capital flows and how to stabilise exchange rates, although it
is not easy to implement," Nakao said.
