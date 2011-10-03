* Says no reason to see yen as safe haven

By Rie Ishiguro

TOKYO, Oct 3 Japanese currency tsar Takehiko Nakao said on Monday that current exchange rates do not reflect economic fundamentals and there is no reason for markets to regard the yen as a safe-haven currency.

The yen has risen sharply despite Japan's difficult fiscal situation and the fact that the economy is suffering from the effects of the March earthquake, Nakao, vice minister of finance for international affairs, said in a symposium.

"Of course people can say the yen's rapid appreciation reflects a weak American economy and problems in the euro system, but the Japanese economy is also suffering from the earthquake and also we are in a very difficult fiscal situation and also a sustained economic slump.

"In my view there is no reason for the yen to be regarded as a kind of safe-haven currency," he said, adding that is why Japan has intervened in the currency market three times since last year to discourage speculative moves.

There is no reason for exchange rates to move in the way they now do and they do not really reflect economic fundamentals, he said.

Japan has intervened in the currency market twice on its own and once jointly with other Group of Seven nations since September last year to stem a rise in the yen that has damaged its crucial export sector and threatened to derail the country's economic recovery.

The yen traded around 76.90 yen to the dollar on Monday, having eased from its historical high of 75.94 hit in August.

"We should always pay more attention to the very volatile capital flows and how to stabilise exchange rates, although it is not easy to implement," Nakao said.