* Need to act if yen movements become excessive -Nakao

* Still thinks dollar is very attractive asset

* Dlr/yen firms up on U.S. optimism, BOJ easing (Adds quotes, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, March 15 Japan's top currency policymaker said on Thursday that market speculation could cause the yen to strengthen again, signalling readiness to act against rapid currency moves, even as the dollar hit a fresh 11-month high versus the yen.

Speaking at a symposium, Takehiko Nakao, vice finance minister for international affairs, said Japan's plan to buy Chinese government bonds is aimed at information sharing between the two, not at diversifying the country's reserves portfolio.

Growing optimism about the U.S. economy, and the Bank of Japan's easing last month have helped the dollar rise to as high as 84.187 yen, pulling further away from its record low of 75.31 yen touched on Oct. 31 when Japan intervened heavily to support the country's exporters.

"The yen has been depreciating after the BOJ's (Bank of Japan) announcement on February 14 and Greek solution, and we don't think this kind of movement is strange," Nakao said.

"We still think it is necessary to act in the market if we are faced with very excessive movements in exchange rates."

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Tuesday that Japan had received permission from China to buy 65 billion yuan ($10.26 billion) in Chinese government debt, a move that would make it the first G7 country to purchase such bonds.

Nakao said the move is not aimed at diversifying Japan's reserve portfolio, a bulk of which is in the dollar.

But it would promote cooperation between the two countries and facilitate information sharing between the authorities about "anything, including the reserve management", he said.

"The purpose is not to diversify our reserve portfolio from the dollar which is the dominant share in our reserves ... We still think the dollar is a very attractive asset."

($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)