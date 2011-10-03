CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher as oil prices rebound
(Adds analyst quotes and comments from Canada's foreign minister, updates prices) * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3155, or 76.02 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across flatter yield curve * Ten-year yield touches two-month low at 1.607 percent By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Feb 8 The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded and domestic housing starts climbed, while a recent rally for the greenback lost some moment