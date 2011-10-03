TOKYO Oct 3 Japanese currency tsar Takehiko Nakao said on Monday that current exchange rates do not reflect economic fundamentals and there is no reason for markets to regard the yen as a safe-haven currency.

The yen has risen sharply despite Japan's difficult fiscal situation and the fact that the economy is suffering from damage from the March earthquake, Nakao, vice minister of finance for international affairs, noted.

There is no reason for exchange rates to move this way and they do not really reflect economic fundamentals, Nakao said in a panel discussion. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)