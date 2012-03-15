UPDATE 3-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
TOKYO, March 15 Japan's top currency policymaker said on Thursday that market speculation could cause the yen to strengthen again.
Takehiko Nakao, vice finance minister for international affairs, also told a symposium in Tokyo that Japan was continuing to monitor currency moves and that it would take action when necessary.
The dollar hit a fresh 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak against the euro in Asia on Thursday, supported by growing optimism on the U.S. economic recovery and subsequent rises in U.S. bond yields.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds analyst comment, background)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Euro pressured by political risks in France, Greek bailout talks