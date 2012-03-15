TOKYO, March 15 Japan's top currency policymaker said on Thursday that market speculation could cause the yen to strengthen again.

Takehiko Nakao, vice finance minister for international affairs, also told a symposium in Tokyo that Japan was continuing to monitor currency moves and that it would take action when necessary.

The dollar hit a fresh 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak against the euro in Asia on Thursday, supported by growing optimism on the U.S. economic recovery and subsequent rises in U.S. bond yields.

