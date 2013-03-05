BRIEF-Metlife says originated $3.6 bln in agricultural loans in 2016
* Metlife Inc - company originated $3.6 billion in agricultural loans in 2016 through its subsidiaries and affiliates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 5 Hiroshi Nakaso, the government's nominee for the next Bank of Japan deputy governor, said on Tuesday that he cannot promise to achieve a 2 percent inflation target within two years although he would do the utmost to meet the goal as early as possible.
"It is hard to say that (it) can be achieved within two years for sure," Nakaso said in a confirmation hearing at the lower house of parliament, adding that prices could be affected by various factors.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week nominated Nakaso, who is currently a BOJ official that oversees the central bank's international operations, to be the new deputy governor of Japan's central bank in a push for more aggressive monetary easing to meet a 2 percent inflation target and end nearly two decades of deflation.
NEW YORK, March 2 Two Rockwell Medical Inc shareholders have launched a proxy fight against the company, nominating themselves to serve as directors on the board.
SAO PAULO, March 2 Shares of Ambev SA tumbled on Thursday after the drinks company reported weak quarterly earnings, hit by falling sales and rising costs in its main market of Brazil, where the company said it is hoping for a rebound by the end of the year.