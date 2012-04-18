* Says overseas uncertainties are BOJ's prime concern
* Vital to support positive signs in Japan economy-Nishimura
* Pledges further efforts on communication with markets
* Cautions on U.S. recovery, risks from Europe
(Adds comments from news conference)
By Rie Ishiguro
OKAYAMA, Japan, April 18 The Bank of Japan is
ready to ease monetary policy further if necessary to help the
economy recover and escape deflation, a deputy governor said on
Wednesday, giving the strongest signal yet for additional
stimulus since its surprise February action.
Kiyohiko Nishimura, speaking nine days before the BOJ's next
policy review, also said global uncertainties such as Europe's
debt crisis are the BOJ's prime concern as it examines its
projection for a gradual recovery in the domestic economy.
"The BOJ is committed to implementing additional easing
measures, if deemed necessary," Nishimura said in a speech to
business leaders in Okayama, in western Japan.
"It is vital to make efforts both to support the recent
momentum toward Japan's economic recovery and to strengthen
growth potential for overcoming deflation," he said, adding that
the BOJ is "actively" taking steps to achieve its 1 percent
inflation goal.
Nishimura, one of the BOJ's two deputy governors, is
regarded as among the board's more pessimistic members about
Japan's economic outlook. His remarks provided the strongest
signal toward further easing since the BOJ surprised markets in
February by boosting its asset-buying programme and setting the
inflation target.
Sources have said the BOJ will consider easing monetary
policy at its next policy review on April 27 by boosting
government bond purchases under its 65 trillion yen ($804
billion) asset-buying and loan programme as it battles to nudge
consumer prices towards its 1 percent goal.
But Nishimura didn't elaborate on specific steps and only
said those would depend on the outlook for the economy and
prices as the BOJ - for its twice-yearly outlook report on April
27 - makes a thorough review of long-term economic and price
forecasts for up to the year ending in March 2014.
"The risk factor that the bank is most concerned with is
uncertainties regarding the global economy," he said in the
speech, indicating he also was unconvinced about whether the
U.S. economic recovery would be sustained.
"I wouldn't say a major change has occurred in Europe in the
past few months. Risks remain and they remain large although
the possibility of a Lehman-type shock has declined," Nishimura
later said in a news conference.
After a brief easing in euro zone tensions late last year,
worries have resurfaced in recent weeks, this time focusing on
Spain's ability to repay its debt as it plunges deeper into
recession. Some economists believe Madrid will follow in the
footsteps of Greece, Portugal and Ireland and eventually seek a
massive bailout.
The BOJ may slightly raise its consumer price forecasts in
the outlook report to take account of oil price increases,
although it doesn't take account of such technical factors in
determining whether prices are stabilising.
Asked about how it would link policy with its price
forecasts, Nishimura said the momentum in price moves would be
the key in determining what the bank should do for its 1 percetn
inflation goal.
The International Monetary said on Tuesday Japan could
struggle to reach the target anytime soon, warning the BOJ may
have to step up efforts to pump money into the economy.
Financial markets are rife with speculation about the BOJ's
action at the next review, which has hampered the yen and pushed
down bond yields.
Nishimura said the BOJ is trying to improve communication
with not only markets but companies and households.
A former university professor and a statistics expert,
Nishimura joined the board in 2005 and was appointed a deputy
governor in March 2008.
He surprised markets by proposing unsuccessfully in April
last year that the BOJ boost its asset purchases. He has voted
with the majority since then.
($1 = 80.7700 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Borsuk)