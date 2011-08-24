TOKYO Aug 24 Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. (0230 GMT) on Wednesday, the ministry said.

Noda said earlier he sees no change in market confidence in Japanese government bonds.

Speaking to reporters after Moody's Investors Service cut the rating on Japan's government debt by one notch to Aa3, Noda said he would not comment on moves by private-sector ratings agencies.

Moody's blamed large budget deficits and a buildup of debt since the 2009 global recession for its action, but Noda said recent JGB auctions had met with favourable demand, and he did not see any change in market confidence in JGBs. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Michael Watson)