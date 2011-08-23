UPDATE 1-Politics drives Italy, France bond yield gap with Germany to multi-year high
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday the government will cooperate closely with the Bank of Japan to overcome deflation.
"Escaping deflation is the top priority. We will cooperate closely with the BOJ to this end," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)
* Expectations of reduced ECB support exacerbate risk-off mood
LONDON, Feb 8 Dollar strength and European political risks kept emerging markets under pressure on Wednesday, with equities slipping for a second straight day and China's yuan touching a three-week low.
* CAC 40 up 0.5 pct, outperforming peers (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)