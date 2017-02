TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday the G7 finance leaders did not discuss specific currency market intervention policy during their teleconference the day before.

"We did not discuss policy on intervention," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting, when asked by a lawmaker whether the major countries were in agreement about intervention.

Noda said he is closely watching markets and will take appropriate action as needed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Rie Ishiguro)