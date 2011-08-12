* To consider various steps if yen rises persist - Noda

* Intervention unlikely unless yen hits new highs - analyst

* Dollar near record low vs yen amid risk aversion

* Yen threatens Japan's recovery from March disaster (Recasts, adds analyst quotes, details)

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan needs more time to judge whether last week's yen-selling intervention was effective, its finance minister said on Friday, possibly suggesting that Tokyo may hold off with further action unless the currency spikes sharply to new record highs.

Yoshihiko Noda also said he will consider various options if excessive yen rises persist, as the currency's strength threatens the economy's recovery from the devastating earthquake in March.

"We are not in a situation where I can clearly comment on the effects of the intervention on August 4," Noda told a news conference.

"I'll come up with a judgment while trying to determine the (longer-term) trend of the current movements for a little while. It's too early to draw a conclusion. Each country may have its own measures but I'll make various considerations about what to do if the one-sided moves persist."

He did not elaborate on what steps Tokyo could take to cope with rises in the yen.

"I guess the minister suggested that he would not step into the market again soon unless speculative buying pushes the dollar below 76 yen," said Makoto Noji, senior bond and currency strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo.

"Last week's intervention proved effective in a way that it has kept investors wary of further action and prevented the yen from hitting record highs. Noda may want to keep up his warnings without intervening, which would not gain the G7's consent."

Japan intervened in the market last week after the yen rose near record-high levels against the dollar. But the currency quickly returned to pre-intervention levels as investors fled to the perceived safety of assets like gold, the yen and the Swiss franc as debt problems in Europe and the United States fuelled fears of a return to global recession.

Tokyo fears that the yen's persistent strength could derail the export-reliant economy's recovery from the damage wrought by the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and deadly tsunami that triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years.

The dollar was trading at around 76.90 yen on Friday, near its record low of 76.25 yen hit in the wake of the March disaster.

Noda also said he may consider measures to ease the pain of the yen rise in another supplementary budget the government plans to compile this autumn, on top of 6 trillion yen ($78 billion) earmarked in two extra budgets in the current fiscal year to next March, to help reconstruction from the quake and tsunami.

His remarks followed those from Japan's top government spokesman who suggested on Wednesday Tokyo may propose steps aimed at helping firms most affected by the yen's strength.

"We need to consider measures in terms of safety nets for affected people, rather than the economic stimulus, to make them effective," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano said.

($1 = 76.780 Japanese Yen)