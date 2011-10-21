TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda pledged on Friday to swiftly respond to the downside risks posed by the strong yen, including the risk of firms shifting more production abroad.

Noda said the Cabinet will approve measures aimed at helping firms cope with yen, as well as a third extra budget to fund rebuilding from the March earthquake at a meeting later on Friday morning. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)