By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Aug 19 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that the government and the Bank of Japan would take appropriate action against the yen's rise, keeping up his warning to traders to be on guard against possible intervention to weaken the currency.

Noda said he believes the BOJ is considering various options to support the economy but stopped short of commenting on specific monetary policy steps.

Noda's remarks followed a rare reference the previous day to BOJ policy steps, saying that the central bank could ease monetary policy further depending on the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance.

"I expect that the government and the BOJ will each act appropriately, while continuing to exchange information and share views with each other," Noda told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

"I won't comment on specific monetary policy steps but I believe the BOJ is considering various options."

Noda also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the current yen rise has been driven in part by speculative moves.

For the past several days the dollar has hovered near a record low of 76.25 yen hit in March. It was around 76.50 yen in late morning trade in Tokyo.

Japan sold its currency and eased monetary policy on Aug. 4, but the moves have offered little respite to exporters who have been hit hard by the yen's strength and the dollar's broad weakness.

If the yen surges past its record high and triggers a sharp fall in stock prices, the BOJ may ponder easing policy again at its next rate review in September, or even before that.

But the possibility of the central bank supporting currency intervention with additional easing has decreased somewhat, since it believes that its easing earlier this month took into account risks to the economy, including from further yen rises. (Editing by Edmund Klamann)