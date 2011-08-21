* Watching for any speculative currency market moves -Noda

By Kaori Kaneko

TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan will take decisive action against any speculative moves in the currency market, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday, signalling Tokyo's readiness to intervene to stem further yen rises in the wake of its spike to a record high against the dollar last week.

Noda said he saw recent yen rises as even more one-sided than before and that Tokyo would exchange information closely with other countries regarding currencies.

"We will watch markets even more closely than before to see whether there is any speculative activity. We won't rule out any measures and will take decisive action when necessary," Noda told reporters.

He also repeated that the government would work closely with the Bank of Japan to support the economy.

Tokyo intervened unilaterally in the currency market and eased monetary policy on Aug. 4. But the steps have not stopped investors from seeking the yen as a safe haven against risk, with the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen last Friday.

The dollar is now hovering around 76.85 yen with market expectations of currency intervention keeping investors from testing the downside, at least for now.

The government may intervene unilaterally again in the currency market if the yen rise accelerates. The BOJ is ready to support any such yen-weakening attempts and will consider easing policy, possibly before its next rate review in September, if yen gains push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking have said. (Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)