* Watching for any speculative currency market moves -Noda
* Will exchange information closely with other countries on
FX
(Adds quote, details)
By Kaori Kaneko
TOKYO, Aug 22 Japan will take decisive action
against any speculative moves in the currency market, Finance
Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday, signalling Tokyo's
readiness to intervene to stem further yen rises in the wake of
its spike to a record high against the dollar last week.
Noda said he saw recent yen rises as even more one-sided
than before and that Tokyo would exchange information closely
with other countries regarding currencies.
"We will watch markets even more closely than before to see
whether there is any speculative activity. We won't rule out any
measures and will take decisive action when necessary," Noda
told reporters.
He also repeated that the government would work closely with
the Bank of Japan to support the economy.
Tokyo intervened unilaterally in the currency market and
eased monetary policy on Aug. 4. But the steps have not stopped
investors from seeking the yen as a safe haven against risk,
with the dollar hitting a record low of 75.95 yen last Friday.
The dollar is now hovering around 76.85 yen with
market expectations of currency intervention keeping investors
from testing the downside, at least for now.
The government may intervene unilaterally again in the
currency market if the yen rise accelerates. The BOJ is ready to
support any such yen-weakening attempts and will consider easing
policy, possibly before its next rate review in September, if
yen gains push down Tokyo stock prices enough to hit business
sentiment, sources familiar with the central bank's thinking
have said.
(Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann)