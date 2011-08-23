TOKYO Aug 23 Japan's government decided on Tuesday to ask ministries to cut discretionary spending in the fiscal 2012 budget by 10 percent from the current year's level to prevent public finances from worsening and meet targets for overall spending and new debt issuance.

The government also agreed on a Sept. 30 deadline for initial budget requests, one month later than last year as ministries must first compile a third extra budget to pay for reconstruction work after a devastating earthquake and nuclear disaster on March 11.

Prime Minister Naoto Kan's cabinet has already agreed to keep general spending excluding debt-servicing costs at 71 trillion yen ($925 billion) and cap new bond issuance at around 44 trillion yen, both the same as in the current year.

However, Kan will resign in coming days over his response to Japan's natural disaster, and the country's new prime minister will have to balance the need for fiscal discipline with calls from the ruling Democratic Party to delay fiscal pain while the economy recovers.

Japan's new cabinet is likely to decide by mid-September on more specific budget guidelines, a Ministry of Finance official said, and it is possible that some of the spending plans could change.

Japan is saddled with public debt that is nearly twice the size of its $5 trillion economy, which is the worst debt ratio among major economies.

Some Japanese politicians have warned that speculators who are attacking European financial markets over the continent's sovereign crisis could soon turn their attention to Japan, which could be a further obstacle to economic recovery.

The proposed spending cut, which excludes welfare spending, local tax grants and public workers' salaries, would save the government around 1.2 trillion yen next fiscal year.

The government plans to allocate that money to healthcare and pensions costs, which are an increasing burden on public finances due to an ageing population.

For next fiscal year, the government will set aside 960 billion yen for emergency economic measures and 350 billion yen as reserves.

Spending on reconstruction work will be handled separately from budget requests for next fiscal year, the government said. The government also agreed to compile next fiscal year's budget by the end of the calendar year. ($1 = 76.770 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Stanley White and Yuko Yoshikawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)