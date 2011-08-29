TOKYO Aug 29 A senior official at rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Monday that the impact of Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda's victory in Japan's ruling party leadership election on the nation's credit ratings is unclear.

"A divided parliamentary will continue and Noda wants to seek a grand coalition with opposition parties. It is unclear at this stage whether or how long such a grand coalition will last," Takahira Ogawa, director of sovereign ratings at S&P, told Reuters.

"But Noda would be somewhat better than the past governments given their poor management (of the economy)."

Noda, a fiscal hawk, will become Japan's sixth prime minister in five years, an outcome likely to please investors worried about a bulging public debt.

Noda, 54, who defeated Trade Minister Banri Kaieda in a run-off vote, must cope with a resurgent yen that threatens exports, forge a new energy policy while ending the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl, and find funds to rebuild from the March 11 tsunami at a time when huge public debt has already triggered a credit downgrade. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)