UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 8Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday he wants the markets to understand that the Group of Seven (G7) countries will cooperate.
Noda also said this was not a time to be commenting on what is happening in the market, but that he would continue to watch the market closely.
He was speaking at the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.
The G7 nations pledged on Monday to take coordinated action to ensure liquidity and to support the functioning of the financial markets, as well as financial stability and economic growth.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.