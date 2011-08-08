TOKYO Aug 8Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday he wants the markets to understand that the Group of Seven (G7) countries will cooperate.

Noda also said this was not a time to be commenting on what is happening in the market, but that he would continue to watch the market closely.

He was speaking at the budget committee of the lower house of parliament.

The G7 nations pledged on Monday to take coordinated action to ensure liquidity and to support the functioning of the financial markets, as well as financial stability and economic growth.

