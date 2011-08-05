TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that recent yen moves were one-sided and would have hurt the economy as it emerges from the damage caused by the March earthquake and tsunami.

"Japan has been striving to rebuild but the recent one-sided currency moves would have negative impacts on the economy and financial markets," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting.

"Japan's intervention yesterday was meant to check one-sided yen rises, particularly disorderly moves." (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)