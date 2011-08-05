UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 5 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that recent yen moves were one-sided and would have hurt the economy as it emerges from the damage caused by the March earthquake and tsunami.
"Japan has been striving to rebuild but the recent one-sided currency moves would have negative impacts on the economy and financial markets," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting.
"Japan's intervention yesterday was meant to check one-sided yen rises, particularly disorderly moves." (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.