TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday that he would continue to watch currency markets closely.

Japan's authorities are concerned that yen's untamed rise could derail the economy's recovery from the damage wrought in March by the triple-blow of a massive earthquake and tsunami and a radiation crisis at a crippled nuclear plant. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)