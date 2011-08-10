BRIEF-Rave Restaurant Group announces extension of rights offering
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc announces extension of rights offering
TOKYO Aug 10 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday that he would continue to watch currency markets closely.
Japan's authorities are concerned that yen's untamed rise could derail the economy's recovery from the damage wrought in March by the triple-blow of a massive earthquake and tsunami and a radiation crisis at a crippled nuclear plant. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Meridian Mining Se - offering of units of company at a price of c$0.70 per unit for aggregate proceeds of up to c$9 million
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Shareholders in GfK have tendered 14.5 percent of stock in the German market researcher to private equity firm KKR, still short of a minimum threshold only hours before KKR's offer expires, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.