TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that market trust in the dollar and U.S. Treasuries have not wavered.

He also told reporters that Japan explained to its Group of Seven counterparts at a conference call that Tokyo's currency intervention last week was aimed against speculative and disorderly market moves. He did not comment on whether other countries responded to his explanation of Japan's yen-weakening intervention. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Leika Kihara)