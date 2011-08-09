BRIEF-Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he was prepared to respond flexibly to market moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announces a monetary policy decision later in the day.
Noda, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said he wanted to watch market moves closely and cooperate with the Group of Seven nations on currencies as necessary. (Reporting by Stanley White, Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Joseph Radford)
* Bioptix Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lux Ventures II, L.P reports 7.8 percent stake in Everspin Technologies Inc as of October 13, 2016 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2knLBwC) Further company coverage:
Feb 8 The scads of analysts and fund managers at some money management firms may just be there as window dressing.