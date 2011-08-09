TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he was prepared to respond flexibly to market moves after the U.S. Federal Reserve's announces a monetary policy decision later in the day.

Noda, speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, also said he wanted to watch market moves closely and cooperate with the Group of Seven nations on currencies as necessary. (Reporting by Stanley White, Rie Ishiguro and Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Joseph Radford)