TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda has decided to resign immediately after parliament passes a crucial bill allowing the government to issue bonds to fund its budget, and will stand for the ruling party's leadership, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Noda is expected to express his intention later Tuesday, the paper said, citing several informed sources.

Noda, 54, has been seen as a front-runner to replace unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan, who has indicated his intention to step down without specifying when.

(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)