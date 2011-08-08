UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda has decided to resign immediately after parliament passes a crucial bill allowing the government to issue bonds to fund its budget, and will stand for the ruling party's leadership, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.
Noda is expected to express his intention later Tuesday, the paper said, citing several informed sources.
Noda, 54, has been seen as a front-runner to replace unpopular Prime Minister Naoto Kan, who has indicated his intention to step down without specifying when.
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.