TOKYO Aug 9 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he will closely watch markets with a sense of urgency after stock markets tumbled due to uncertainty over the global economic outlook.

Noda, speaking to reporters, stopped short of commenting on whether he will run in the ruling party leadership race, saying he will fulfil his duty as a member of Prime Minister Naoto Kan's cabinet given the current circumstances.

He also said Monday's G7 statement helped to ease market uneasiness and he would keep in close contact with his G7 partners in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson and Edmund Klamann)