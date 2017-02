TOKYO Aug 9 Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday that Japanese authorities stepped into markets to tame the yen's strength on Aug. 4 as one-sided gains in the currency would hurt the economy as it emerges from a slump caused by the March natural disaster.

"The yen's rise was one-sided ... We judged it would have adverse?effects on Japan's economy and financial system," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)