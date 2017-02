TOKYO Aug 11 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday that currency market moves continue to be one-sided and that he will closely market moves with a sense of urgency.

"Currency moves continue to be one-sided and I will watch market moves with a sense of urgency," Noda told reporters as he entered the ministry.

The yen was trading near a record high of 76.25 to the dollar hit last March, stirring worries among Japanese authorities about damage to the country's export-dependent economy. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)