TOKYO Aug 19 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday that the government and the Bank of Japan would take appropriate action against the yen's rise while remaining in close communication.

He said he believes the Bank of Japan is considering various options to support the economy but declined to comment on specific monetary policy moves.

Noda also told reporters after a cabinet meeting that the current yen rise has been driven in part by speculative moves. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)