TOKYO Aug 22 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday that he would take decisive action on foreign exchange if needed and would not rule out any steps, after the dollar sank to a record low against the yen on Friday.

Noda also told reporters that Japan was exchanging information with other countries and was worried that movements in the currency markets had become more one-sided towards a strengthening of the yen. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)