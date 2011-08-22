TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday he was checking to see if there were speculative moves behind recent rises in the yen.

Noda made the remark at a news conference after a cabinet meeting when he was asked about the yen's surge last Friday to a record high 75.95 yen to the dollar . The dollar was trading at around 76.90 yen on Tuesday.

Noda said excessive yen rises have an adverse impact on the Japanese economy's recovery from the March earthquake and tsunami. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)