TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan told his cabinet on Tuesday he will express his intention to resign on Friday, Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.

"We were told that if things proceed as planned, the prime minister will express his (resignation) intention on Aug. 26 ... We were told to prepare to succeed to the next cabinet," Noda said in a parliamentary committee meeting. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro)