TOKYO Aug 23 Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday the government will compile steps to cope with yen rises promptly as it explores its options other than currency market intervention.

The government is in close contact with the Bank of Japan over what each can do to support the economy while keeping a close watch on overseas developments, Noda also said in a parliamentary committee meeting. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)