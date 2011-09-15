TOKYO, Sept 15 Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Thursday that Japan will take firm steps in currency markets to tame yen rises when necessary.

"I am worried about the fact that the yen's one-sided move to the upside is continuing," Noda said in the parliament.

"There is no change in our stance to take firm steps when needed." (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)