TOKYO, Sept 20 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Tuesday that funding support for small companies is a central part of a package of measures to ease pain from a strong yen.

Noda spoke at a meeting where cabinet ministers agreed a mid-term report on steps to help firms cope with the currency's strength.

Noda said that the report was just a first step and that subsidies for some small manufacturers could help them expand overseas.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Joseph Radford)