London or Paris? Choice proves a taxing question for bankers
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
(Repeats to chain to alerts)
TOKYO Oct 21 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda pledged on Friday to swiftly respond to the downside risks posed by the strong yen, including the risk of firms shifting more production abroad.
Noda said the Cabinet will approve measures aimed at helping firms cope with yen, as well as a third extra budget to fund rebuilding from the March earthquake at a meeting later on Friday morning. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, Feb 6 Forget fine wine, haute cuisine and art ... the big question from London's bankers for a French delegation trying to lure them to Paris was, how much tax will I pay?
* Dow up 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.18 pct, Nasdaq off 0.12 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.