TOKYO Nov 11 Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Friday that Tokyo has not been able to forge a common understanding with other advanced nations on its recent currency market intervention but made the move to protect its national interest.

"After the G7 joint intervention following the March disaster, we have not been able to share a common understanding on the matter. But we have responded to excessive currency market moves to protect our national interest," Azumi said in parliament. (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)