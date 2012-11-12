BRIEF-Volaris says Q4 CASM rose 16.3 pct vs year earlier
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
TOKYO Nov 12 Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Monday the yen remains valued at levels exceeding the country's economic fundamentals.
Noda made the remark at a lower house budget committee meeting.
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
ROME, Feb 17 An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Friday that Treasury officials should pay around 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in damages over derivatives contracts with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley.
* XL Group Ltd announces $1 billion share buyback program and increase in quarterly dividend from $0.20 per common share to $0.22 per common share; also announces preference ordinary share dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: