TOKYO, April 23 It is too difficult to predict when the Bank of Japan will meet its 2 percent inflation goal, a senior economist from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said on Tuesday.

It would be acceptable if it took three years for the BOJ to meet its goal, and it is important for the BOJ to continue its quantitative easing until its price goal is met, Randall Jones said.

The BOJ agreed earlier this month to double the monetary base to meet its 2 percent inflation target over the next two years.