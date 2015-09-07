(Adds quotes, details)
By Tetsushi Kajimoto
TOKYO, Sept 7 A senior official at the
Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on
Monday that it was too early to interpret China's recent yuan
devaluations as an attempt to boost exports to drive economic
growth.
OECD Deputy Secretary-General Rintaro Tamaki, speaking at a
news conference in Tokyo, said the scope of the devaluations was
rather small to be aimed at the promotion of exports.
A weaker yuan boosts the cost of imports, which
could offset any benefits from an increase in exports, given
China's economic structure, said Tamaki, a former top currency
official at Japan's Ministry of Finance.
"In Japan too, a weak yen benefits exporters but causes
losses to importing companies. In that sense, it's not easy for
currencies alone to work magic to drive exports all at once.
"It's premature to think that action, taken to let the yuan
move more in line with the market, was aimed at bringing China
back to being an export-driven economy," he said.
China is headed for its slowest economic expansion in 25
years in 2015 and mainland markets have slumped 40 percent since
mid-June, sending global financial markets into a tailspin.
Rather than being wary about slowing growth, utmost
attention should be paid to whether China can carry out
structural reform to achieve stable and sustainable economic
growth, Tamaki said.
"It would be more worrisome if China continues at an 11
percent pace of growth," he said.
"China's struggle or shift of its economy is in a sense in
line with the direction" towards a consumption- and
domestic-demand-oriented economy, he added.
G20 finance leaders said at their meeting in Turkey last
week that the Chinese devaluation of the yuan in August and the
stock market plunge were all part of a difficult path to a more
liberal economy.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and
Jacqueline Wong)