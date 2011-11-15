(adds quote and details)

* Says investors could leave Japan market if problems not addressed

* DPJ sets up working group on corporate governance

TOKYO, Nov 15Japan's ruling party policy chief Seiji Maehara said on Tuesday that if the problems at scandal-hit Olympus are left unaddressed, they could dent credibility of Japan's market as a whole.

He also said the ruling Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) will discuss corporate governance, taking into account corporate law as well as finance and exchange law, in concert with the government.

DPJ's policy research committee decided on Tuesday to set up a working group on corporate governance and information discloser following scandals on Olympus as well as Japanese tissue maker Daio Paper Corp, whose founder's grandson borrowed millions from related companies.

"If these problems are left, Japan's overall market credibility will be shaken. Problems could arise such as investment will be held off or (investors) escape (from Japan's market)," Maehara said.

He refrained from commenting on investigation on Olympus being conducted by the third-party committee and the authorities.

