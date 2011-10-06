TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's main opposition Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) urged the government and central bank on
Thursday to intervene more frequently in the currency market and
ease monetary policy further to curb the harmful effect of a
strong yen on the economy.
The request was made by a group of LDP lawmakers who urged
inclusion of steps to help Japanese firms cope with a strong yen
in a 12 trillion yen ($156 billion) extra budget the government
aims to submit to parliament this month.
They handed the proposals to Finance Minister Jun Azumi and
other cabinet members.
The LDP, which together with other opposition parties
controls the upper house and can block bills, has agreed to
consult with the ruling Democratic Party on the extra budget,
which is to help finance reconstruction from the March 11
earthquake and tsunami. But it was unclear if it would help
enact the measure in a split parliament.
The LDP lawmakers called on the Bank of Japan to set an
inflation target of around 1.5 percent and boost its asset
buying scheme by another 10 trillion yen to ease the pain from
the yen's rises and persuade manufacturers not to shift
production overseas.
Under its 15 trillion yen asset buying scheme, the BOJ buys
government bonds, private debt and trust funds investing in
stocks and property, aiming to bring down longer-term interest
rates and risk premiums to enhance monetary easing.
The lawmakers also urged authorities to step into currency
markets continually to curb the yen and make intervention more
effective while trying to win support from other countries for
joint intervention.
The demands resemble those other opposition and ruling party
lawmakers have made in the past, and appear unlikely to be
adopted anytime soon.
The central bank already sets a loose reference point of
desirable consumer inflation at around 1 percent, but has
resisted calls for a binding price target, arguing that doing so
would reduce its flexibility on policy.
The BOJ is expected to stand pat on policy at a rate review
that ends on Friday unless events trigger a shock market
reaction threatening Japan's fragile recovery.
Japan has conducted three currency interventions since
September last year -- one rare co-ordinated action with the G7
shortly after the March disaster and two solo moves.
With its economy recovering while Europe and the United
States face a slowdown, Japan has been having a hard time
convincing its G7 counterparts of the need for intervention.
The LDP lawmakers also proposed doubling a $100 billion
credit line the government launched in August to take advantage
of a strong yen for funding overseas acquisitions by Japanese
firms and energy resources through the nation's foreign
reserves.
($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)