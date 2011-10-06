TOKYO Oct 6 Japan's main opposition Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) urged the government and central bank on Thursday to intervene more frequently in the currency market and ease monetary policy further to curb the harmful effect of a strong yen on the economy.

The request was made by a group of LDP lawmakers who urged inclusion of steps to help Japanese firms cope with a strong yen in a 12 trillion yen ($156 billion) extra budget the government aims to submit to parliament this month.

They handed the proposals to Finance Minister Jun Azumi and other cabinet members.

The LDP, which together with other opposition parties controls the upper house and can block bills, has agreed to consult with the ruling Democratic Party on the extra budget, which is to help finance reconstruction from the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. But it was unclear if it would help enact the measure in a split parliament.

The LDP lawmakers called on the Bank of Japan to set an inflation target of around 1.5 percent and boost its asset buying scheme by another 10 trillion yen to ease the pain from the yen's rises and persuade manufacturers not to shift production overseas.

Under its 15 trillion yen asset buying scheme, the BOJ buys government bonds, private debt and trust funds investing in stocks and property, aiming to bring down longer-term interest rates and risk premiums to enhance monetary easing.

The lawmakers also urged authorities to step into currency markets continually to curb the yen and make intervention more effective while trying to win support from other countries for joint intervention.

The demands resemble those other opposition and ruling party lawmakers have made in the past, and appear unlikely to be adopted anytime soon.

The central bank already sets a loose reference point of desirable consumer inflation at around 1 percent, but has resisted calls for a binding price target, arguing that doing so would reduce its flexibility on policy.

The BOJ is expected to stand pat on policy at a rate review that ends on Friday unless events trigger a shock market reaction threatening Japan's fragile recovery.

Japan has conducted three currency interventions since September last year -- one rare co-ordinated action with the G7 shortly after the March disaster and two solo moves.

With its economy recovering while Europe and the United States face a slowdown, Japan has been having a hard time convincing its G7 counterparts of the need for intervention.

The LDP lawmakers also proposed doubling a $100 billion credit line the government launched in August to take advantage of a strong yen for funding overseas acquisitions by Japanese firms and energy resources through the nation's foreign reserves. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Michael Watson)