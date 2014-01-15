UPDATE 1-China lifts short-term rates for 3rd month straight to steady yuan, battle debt
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
TOKYO Jan 16 Japan's core machinery orders rose a bigger-than-expected 9.3 percent in November, government data showed on Thursday, marking the second straight month of gains in a sign companies may ramp up investment to meet strong domestic demand.
The month-on-month increase in core orders, which exclude those of ships and electric power utilities, exceeded a median market forecast for a 1.2 percent rise. It followed a 0.6 percent increase in October.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, increased 16.6 percent in November.
The government raised its assessment on machinery orders, saying they are increasing as a trend.
To view a full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet Office:
* PBOC says policy unchanged, moves not the same as a policy rate hike
To access the newsletter, copy the following link and paste it in a web browser: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 10:15 am: Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: BNP
TOKYO, March 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Thursday and maintained a cautiously optimistic view on the economy, signalling that no expansion of monetary stimulus was forthcoming in the near future.