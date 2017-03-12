TOKYO, March 13 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 3.2 percent in January from the previous month, government
data showed on Monday.
The fall in core orders, a highly volatile data series
regarded as an indicator of capital expenditure in the coming
six to nine months, compared with economists' median estimate of
a 0.5 percent increase.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
those of ships and electrical equipment, fell 8.2 percent in
January, versus the estimate for a 3.3 percent decrease.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)