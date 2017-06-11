BRIEF-Altice says Altice USA priced IPO at $30 per share
* Altice NV and Altice USA announce pricing of Altice USA's initial public offering
TOKYO, June 12 Japan's core machinery orders fell 3.1 percent in April from the previous month, down for the first time in three months, in a sign capital expenditure lacks momentum, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. The fall in the core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the 1.3 percent drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 1.4 percent increase in March, the data showed. Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 2.7 percent in April, versus a 0.7 percent decline in March and a 6.3 percent increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll. To view full table, click on the Cabinet Office website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Eco-Stim Energy Solutions - all obligations under note agreement with Ft Sof VII Holdings, Llc, notes issued to fir tree deemed paid, been terminated
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30-dollar range, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.