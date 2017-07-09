TOKYO, July 10 Japan's core machinery orders
fell 3.6 percent in May from the previous month, government data
showed on Monday, in a sign capital spending lacks momentum.
The surprise fall in the core orders, a highly volatile data
series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the
coming six to nine months, undershot the 1.7 percent increase
expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 3.1
percent drop in April, Cabinet Office data showed.
Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude
ships and orders from electric power utilities, grew 0.6 percent
in May, versus the 7.7 percent growth expected by economists and
the 2.7 percent rise in April.
To view full table, please go to the website of the Cabinet
Office at:
here
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)