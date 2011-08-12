TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's industrial output climbed 3.8 percent in June, revised data showed on Friday, confirming growth is moderating following a rapid recovery from a massive earthquake and tsunami in March.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.9 percent rise and a 6.2 percent increase in May, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Click on and for stories on Japan's industrial output data. Details were as follows:

JUNE JUNE MAY JUNE INDEX

(revised) (prelim) (adjusted month/month): Output +3.8 +3.9 +6.2 92.6 Shipments +8.1 +8.5 +5.3 94.3 Inventories -2.8 -2.8 +5.6 100.8 Inventories/shipments ratio -7.3 -7.3 -3.3 111.9 Capacity utilisation index +5.2 n/a +12.8 86.4 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output -1.7 -1.6 -5.5 96.5

To view the full tables, go to the trade ministry's website: here (Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)