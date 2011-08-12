TOKYO, Aug 12 Japan's industrial output climbed 3.8 percent in June, revised
data showed on Friday, confirming growth is moderating following a rapid recovery from a massive
earthquake and tsunami in March.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 3.9 percent rise and a 6.2 percent increase
in May, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.
JUNE JUNE MAY JUNE INDEX
(revised) (prelim)
(adjusted month/month):
Output +3.8 +3.9 +6.2 92.6
Shipments +8.1 +8.5 +5.3 94.3
Inventories -2.8 -2.8 +5.6 100.8
Inventories/shipments ratio -7.3 -7.3 -3.3 111.9
Capacity utilisation index +5.2 n/a +12.8 86.4
(unadjusted year-on-year):
Output -1.7 -1.6 -5.5 96.5
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Joseph Radford)