TOKYO, Sept 14 Japan's industrial output rose 0.4 percent in July, revised data showed on Wednesday, confirming that the recovery from the March earthquake is losing steam as a surging yen and slowing global demand cloud the outlook.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.6 percent rise and a 3.8 percent increase in June, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

Details were as follows:

JULY JULY JUNE JULY INDEX

(revised) (prelim) (adjusted month/month): Output +0.4 +0.6 +3.8 93.0 Shipments +0.1 +0.2 +8.1 94.4 Inventories -0.1 -0.2 -2.8 100.7 Inventories/shipments ratio +4.0 +3.9 -7.3 116.4 Capacity utilisation index +0.6 n/a +5.2 86.9 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output -3.0 -2.8 -1.7 95.4

To view the full tables, go to the trade ministry's website: here