TOKYO, Oct 17 Japan's industrial output rose 0.6 percent in August, revised data showed on Monday, confirming that the recovery from the March natural disaster was intact, but the outlook is uncertain due to the faltering global economy and strong yen.

The figure compared with an initial reading of a 0.8 percent rise and a 0.4 percent increase in July, the data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed.

The capacity utilisation index rose 2.4 percent in August from a month earlier to 89.0.

AUG AUG JULY AUG INDEX

(revised) (prelim) (adjusted month/month): Output +0.6 +0.8 +0.4 93.6 Shipments +0.2 +0.3 +0.1 94.6 Inventories +2.1 +2.1 -0.1 102.8 Inventories/shipments ratio -1.4 -1.5 +4.0 114.8 Capacity utilisation index +2.4 n/a +0.6 89.0 (unadjusted year-on-year): Output +0.4 +0.6 -3.0 90.5

