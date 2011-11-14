TOKYO, Nov 14 Japan's industrial output
fell 3.3 percent in September, revised data showed on Monday.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 4.0 percent
drop and a 0.6 percent rise in August.
The capacity utilisation index fell 3.6 percent in September
from a month earlier to 85.8. That marked the first fall in five
months.
SEPT SEPT AUG SEPT INDEX
(revised) (prelim)
(adjusted month/month):
Output -3.3 -4.0 +0.6 90.5
Shipments -2.0 -2.6 +0.2 92.7
Inventories -0.1 0.0 +2.1 102.7
Inventories/shipments ratio +3.8 +4.2 -1.4 119.2
Capacity utilisation index -3.6 n/a +2.4 85.8
(unadjusted year-on-year):
Output -3.3 -4.0 +0.4 98.4
(Reporting by Rie Ishiguro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)