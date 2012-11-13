UPDATE 1-Nigeria's new FX rules sow confusion for investors and traders
* President Buhari is in London on medical leave (Adds bureaux de change concerns)
TOKYO Nov 13 Japan's industrial output fell 4.1 percent in September, revised data showed on Tuesday, suggesting falls in exports and a territorial spat with China kept a lid on corporations' capital spending.
The figure was the same as the initial reading and compared with a 1.6 percent decline in August.
The capacity utilisation index fell 5.5 percent in September from a month earlier to 81.1.
* President Buhari is in London on medical leave (Adds bureaux de change concerns)
(Recasts, adds Fed minutes, comments, table, updates prices) * Minutes say Fed to raise rates "fairly soon" * Analysts view Fed minutes as dovish * U.S. 5-year auction shows soft demand By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Feb 22 U.S. long-dated Treasury debt yields edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, after minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting struck a cautious tone on raising interest rates, reducing expectations of a hike next
Feb 22 In a world in which most investment managers are paid to be short- or medium-term in their thinking, companies taking the long view prove the best bet.