BRIEF-Dana Incorporated reports tender offer for 2021 notes
* Dana Inc - announced commencement of a cash tender offer for up to $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.375 pct senior notes due 2021
TOKYO, March 14 Japan's industrial output rose 3.8 percent in January, revised data showed on Friday.
The figure compared with an initial reading of a 4.0 percent gain and a 0.9 percent increase in December.
The capacity utilisation index rose 5.9 percent in January from a month earlier to 107.3.
MADRID, March 21 Spain's budget minister said on Tuesday he expected the country's deficit for 2016 to be below its target of 4.6 percent.
LONDON, March 21 Goldman Sachs will begin moving hundreds of people out of London before any Brexit deal is struck as part of its contingency plans for Britain leaving the European Union, the Wall Street firm's Europe CEO said.